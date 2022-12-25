Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $655,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Empirical Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 108.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 104,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 54,339 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 14,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

BATS SMMV traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,177 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.51. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $31.04.

