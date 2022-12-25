Empirical Asset Management LLC Invests $555,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Eaton by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Eaton by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.80. The company had a trading volume of 907,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,013. The stock has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $173.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

