Empirical Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYHG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the third quarter worth about $976,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 228.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter.

HYHG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,226 shares. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $70.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.88.

