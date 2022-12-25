Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Position Increased by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 11,458 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 76,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 807.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 208,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 185,549 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 9,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $3,537,000. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB opened at $39.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.96.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.6538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 122.75%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

