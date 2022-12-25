Energi (NRG) Price Down 3.9% This Week

Energi (NRG) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $13.70 million and approximately $166,231.93 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00069505 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00053882 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000991 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001731 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007991 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022613 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 59,593,720 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

