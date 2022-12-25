Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $82.51 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $82.51 million and $635,986.09 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00007669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,833.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00412056 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021461 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.22 or 0.00862684 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00095854 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.25 or 0.00601484 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00256129 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 63,912,990 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.