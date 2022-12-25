Ethereum Classic (ETC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $89.86 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and approximately $89.86 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $16.12 or 0.00095742 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,835.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000451 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.50 or 0.00406845 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021476 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.23 or 0.00862619 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.19 or 0.00601027 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005910 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00256279 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00237729 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,626,487 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
