Evensky & Katz LLC Buys Shares of 19,540 Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000. Evensky & Katz LLC owned 0.07% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 82.9% in the third quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.4% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 104,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 35,084 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 211,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 35,707 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 87.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 28,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 140.5% in the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average is $50.27. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $65.31.

