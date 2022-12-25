Evensky & Katz LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Evensky & Katz LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,175 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.5% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 162.9% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period.
iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.50 and its 200 day moving average is $53.80. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $68.61.
