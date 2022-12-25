Evensky & Katz LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Evensky & Katz LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.24. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $52.11.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

