Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 237 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Evensky & Katz LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $157.41 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.14 and a 1-year high of $186.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.49.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.