Evercore ISI Raises American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target to $43.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AEL. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.60.

AEL stock opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.50. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $46.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.98.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 71.25% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $609.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.05%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 612,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,462,000 after purchasing an additional 72,045 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

