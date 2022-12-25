Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.44.

EIF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

TSE EIF opened at C$52.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.09. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$37.79 and a 1-year high of C$52.53.

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$586.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$536.34 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.69%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

