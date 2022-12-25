FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Invests $494,000 in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CW. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 63.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 6.0% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at $5,427,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.17.
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $630.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.30 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 15.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
