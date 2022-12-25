FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Invests $494,000 in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CW. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 63.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 6.0% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at $5,427,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.17.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.00. The stock had a trading volume of 123,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,601. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $124.37 and a 12 month high of $182.55.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $630.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.30 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 15.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

