FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Lowers Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on USB. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.72.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of USB traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,931,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,633,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.88. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

