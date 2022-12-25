FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Lowers Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.25. 6,603,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,083,683. The firm has a market cap of $182.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.51. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $170.12.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Erste Group Bank cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.