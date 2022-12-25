FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 1,789 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.0% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.39. 11,647,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,763,652. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $227.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.34.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

