Fei USD (FEI) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Fei USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $423.42 million and approximately $422,730.79 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00014452 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00037073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00041140 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00227570 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99320701 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $173,211.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.