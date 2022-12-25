Fei USD Price Hits $0.99 on Top Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00005916 BTC on exchanges. Fei USD has a market cap of $421.93 million and approximately $414,123.76 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00014517 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00037291 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00040878 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020203 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00226149 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000095 BTC.

FEI is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99320701 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $173,211.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

