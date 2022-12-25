Fetch.ai (FET) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $22.15 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0965 or 0.00000574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $79.01 million and approximately $22.15 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00069025 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00053064 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000991 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001739 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007827 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00022207 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

