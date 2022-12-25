Filecoin (FIL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $59.09 Million

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.03 billion and $59.09 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Filecoin has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.94 or 0.00017453 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Filecoin

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 350,970,724 coins. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

