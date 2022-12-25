Financial Contrast: Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) and QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI)

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Rating) and QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Marketing Alliance has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QDM International has a beta of 6.7, suggesting that its share price is 570% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Marketing Alliance alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Marketing Alliance and QDM International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marketing Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marketing Alliance and QDM International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marketing Alliance $23.69 million 0.85 $2.62 million $0.20 12.50 QDM International $70,000.00 2.43 -$380,000.00 ($3.48) -0.23

Marketing Alliance has higher revenue and earnings than QDM International. QDM International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marketing Alliance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Marketing Alliance and QDM International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marketing Alliance 7.04% N/A N/A QDM International -583.99% N/A -136.06%

Summary

Marketing Alliance beats QDM International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marketing Alliance

(Get Rating)

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa. The Marketing Alliance, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About QDM International

(Get Rating)

QDM International Inc. operates as an insurance brokerage company primarily in Hong Kong. The company offers life and medical insurance, such as individual life insurance; and general insurance, including automobile, commercial property, and liability and homeowner insurance. It also operates as a mandatory provident fund intermediary. In addition, it also provides assistance on account opening and related services under mandatory provident fund and occupational retirement schemes ordinance schemes. The company is based in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Marketing Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marketing Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.