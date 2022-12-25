Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

FIVN has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Five9 from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Five9 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Five9 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.77.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $65.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.50 and a beta of 0.64. Five9 has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $144.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

In other news, Director Jack L. Acosta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $343,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,449.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Five9 news, Director Jack L. Acosta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $343,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,449.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $198,196.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,102.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,983. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,209,000 after buying an additional 85,252 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after buying an additional 703,002 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 104.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,196,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,695,000 after buying an additional 1,122,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,782,000 after buying an additional 221,679 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Five9 by 3.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,763,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,982 shares during the period.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

