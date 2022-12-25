FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 35,000 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 350.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 58,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,829,000 after purchasing an additional 615,593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($18.83) to GBX 1,530 ($18.59) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,362.67.

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average of $25.72. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

