Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,010 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $10,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Fortinet by 358.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Fortinet by 902.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Shares of FTNT opened at $48.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.23. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $74.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

