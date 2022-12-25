FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Receives $25.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.88.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point decreased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on FTAI Aviation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on FTAI Aviation in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Insider Transactions at FTAI Aviation

In other FTAI Aviation news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 25,000 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,088. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.82. FTAI Aviation has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $30.18.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.52). FTAI Aviation had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.11 million. Research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently -45.98%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

