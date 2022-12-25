Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fuel Tech from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Fuel Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 million, a P/E ratio of -33.25 and a beta of 4.33. Fuel Tech has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $8.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 107.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech during the third quarter worth $343,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 4.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 33,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

