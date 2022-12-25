Function X Market Capitalization Reaches $70.92 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One Function X token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $70.92 million and $309,310.50 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002591 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $845.36 or 0.05027127 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.34 or 0.00495623 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,938.16 or 0.29365911 BTC.
Function X Token Profile
Function X was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
