General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,346,804 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,761 shares during the period. General Motors makes up about 8.5% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned 0.37% of General Motors worth $171,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 38.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 783,314 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,263,000 after purchasing an additional 218,557 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 25.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,106 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $33.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average of $36.55.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.10%.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.