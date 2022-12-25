Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on GILD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.30.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD stock opened at $84.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.42. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 564,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,541,000 after acquiring an additional 303,523 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 329,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17,026 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

