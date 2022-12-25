Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.25.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.2% in the first quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 240,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 442.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Trading Up 4.9 %
NYSE GOL
opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a market cap of $623.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.03. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $7.94.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $765.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.14 million. Research analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
(Get Rating)
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
