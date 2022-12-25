Golden Goose Trading Up 22.8% This Week (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded up 50.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Golden Goose has a market cap of $116,460.57 and approximately $1,109.67 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io. The official message board for Golden Goose is medium.com/@contact_31481.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

