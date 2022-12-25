Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GPK. Raymond James increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.92.

NYSE:GPK opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.78. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $24.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 40.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.9% in the first quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

