Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.68

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and traded as low as $8.05. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 2,210,999 shares traded.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Trading Up 2.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02.
About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) is an investment vehicle that enables investors to gain access and exposure to Bitcoin in the form of a security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping Bitcoin directly. The company was founded on September 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (GBTC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.