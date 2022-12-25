Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.68

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and traded as low as $8.05. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 2,210,999 shares traded.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) is an investment vehicle that enables investors to gain access and exposure to Bitcoin in the form of a security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping Bitcoin directly. The company was founded on September 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

