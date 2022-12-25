Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.32-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $771.94 million-$771.94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $779.00 million. Guess’ also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.35-$2.35 EPS.

Guess’ Price Performance

Shares of GES opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Guess’ has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09.

Get Guess' alerts:

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). Guess’ had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Guess’ will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess’ Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GES shares. TheStreet cut shares of Guess’ from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess’

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Guess’ by 2.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 419,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Guess’ by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Guess’ by 17.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Guess’ in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess’ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.