GXChain (GXC) Price Hits $0.43 on Major Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $407.98 million and approximately $3,406.07 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00002556 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007496 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00026540 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004631 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007614 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.