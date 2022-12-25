H2O DAO Market Cap Hits $26.14 Million (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One H2O DAO token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000691 BTC on popular exchanges. H2O DAO has a market capitalization of $26.14 million and $147,315.38 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded down 34.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $868.90 or 0.05168924 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00500156 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,981.58 or 0.29634475 BTC.

About H2O DAO

H2O DAO was first traded on February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,728,944 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. H2O DAO’s official website is h2o.homes.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

