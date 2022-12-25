Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Hits $30.48 on Major Exchanges

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $20.76 million and $963,892.23 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $30.48 or 0.00181646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

