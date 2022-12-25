HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,801 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $239.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $241.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Stories

