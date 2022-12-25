HB Wealth Management LLC Has $45.16 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,066,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,763 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $45,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHX opened at $45.19 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average of $46.15.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

