HB Wealth Management LLC Has $8.88 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,462.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 41,825 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,376,000 after purchasing an additional 85,368 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in NextEra Energy by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $84.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.87. The stock has a market cap of $167.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

