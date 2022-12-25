HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,608 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.2% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 12.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 202,689 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after buying an additional 22,872 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.3% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 48.7% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,107 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

Insider Transactions at American Express

American Express Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

AXP opened at $147.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $109.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.42.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

