HB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB stock opened at $210.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.00. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

