HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,475 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 65,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 6,490 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.85.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $267.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.