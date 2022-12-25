HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $351.87 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $357.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.56.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

