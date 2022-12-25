HC Wainwright Increases Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Price Target to $24.00

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Roth Capital downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average is $12.63. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $19.78.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 5,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $99,718.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,013.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 56,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $930,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 5,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $99,718.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 942,703 shares of company stock valued at $14,867,756 over the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.