Head-To-Head Analysis: Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) versus LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) and LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of LCNB shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of LCNB shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Dividends

Shinhan Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. LCNB pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Shinhan Financial Group pays out 12.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LCNB pays out 46.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. LCNB has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. LCNB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shinhan Financial Group 22.61% 9.52% 0.71% LCNB 27.29% 10.12% 1.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and LCNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and LCNB’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shinhan Financial Group $14.57 billion 1.02 $3.62 billion $6.92 4.23 LCNB $77.41 million 2.57 $20.97 million $1.81 9.76

Shinhan Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than LCNB. Shinhan Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LCNB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Shinhan Financial Group has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LCNB has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Shinhan Financial Group and LCNB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shinhan Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A LCNB 0 1 0 0 2.00

LCNB has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.59%. Given LCNB’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LCNB is more favorable than Shinhan Financial Group.

Summary

LCNB beats Shinhan Financial Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shinhan Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as investment banking, real estate financing, overseas real estate and development project financing, infrastructure and structured financing, equity/venture investments, mergers and acquisitions consulting; securitization and derivatives services comprising securities and derivative products, and foreign exchange trading; and working capital loans and facilities loans. In addition, it is involved in treasury and investment activities in international capital markets consisting of foreign currency-denominated securities trading, foreign exchange trading and services, trade-related financial services, international factoring services, and foreign banking operations. Further, the company offers trust account management, securities brokerage, and asset management services, as well as leasing and equipment financing, savings banking, loan collection and credit reporting, collective investment administration, private equity investment, and financial system development services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a network of 784 service centers; 5,234 ATMs; 7 cash dispensers; and 85 digital kiosks. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About LCNB

(Get Rating)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages. It also offers consumer loans, such as automobile, recreational vehicles, boat, home improvement, and personal loans. In addition, the company provides trust administration, estate settlement, and fiduciary services; and investment management services for trusts, agency accounts, individual retirement accounts, and foundations/endowments. Further, it offers investment services and products, including financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance; and security brokerage services. Additionally, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public service, cash management services, telephone banking, PC Internet banking, mobile banking, and other services for individuals and businesses. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 32 offices, including a main office in Warren County; branch offices in Warren, Butler, Clinton, Clermont, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, and Ross counties; and an operations center in Warren County, Ohio, as well as 37 ATMs. The company was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.