Head to Head Comparison: Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) versus Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR)

Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) and Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Abcam and Venator Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abcam 0 0 0 0 N/A Venator Materials 3 1 1 0 1.60

Venator Materials has a consensus price target of $0.89, indicating a potential upside of 78.33%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

29.0% of Venator Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of Venator Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Abcam has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Venator Materials has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Abcam and Venator Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abcam N/A N/A N/A Venator Materials 2.31% -3.97% -0.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Abcam and Venator Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abcam $336.37 million 0.00 N/A N/A N/A Venator Materials $2.21 billion 0.02 -$77.00 million $0.50 1.00

Abcam has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Venator Materials.

Summary

Venator Materials beats Abcam on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abcam

(Get Rating)

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays. Its research products are used in the areas of cancer, cardiovascular, cell biology, developmental biology, epigenetics, nuclear signaling, immunology, metabolism, microbiology, neuroscience, signal transduction, and stem cells. The company also offers diagnostic and therapeutic solutions. The company also sells its products online. Abcam plc has partnership with Cancer Research UK for the development and commercialization of novel custom antibodies to support the acceleration of cancer research. Abcam plc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

About Venator Materials

(Get Rating)

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products. The Performance Additives segment provides barium and zinc additives for use in coatings, films, paper and glass fiber reinforced plastics; and colored inorganic pigments comprising iron oxides, ultramarines, specialty inorganics chemicals, and driers for construction, coatings, plastics, cosmetics, inks, catalyst, and laminates. This segment also offers wood protection chemicals for use in residential and commercial applications; timber treatment chemicals for use in decking, fencing, and other residential outdoor wood structures; industrial construction products for use in telephone poles, saltwater piers and pilings; and water treatment businesses. Venator Materials PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Stockton-On-Tees, the United Kingdom.

