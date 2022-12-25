Hedera (HBAR) Price Hits $0.0433 on Major Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $8.20 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hedera has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0433 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00069133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00053238 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000978 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001691 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022268 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000212 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,037,572,180 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,037,572,179.84235 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04387228 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $7,629,343.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

