Hillman Co. Grows Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Hillman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 369,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,520 shares during the quarter. Toast comprises approximately 3.2% of Hillman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hillman Co.’s holdings in Toast were worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOST. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Toast by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Toast Stock Performance

NYSE:TOST opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.71. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13.

Insider Transactions at Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.61 million. Research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $598,327.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $598,327.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 404,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $7,615,588.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,912,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,626,324.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,782,091 shares of company stock valued at $160,202,983 over the last 90 days. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOST has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Further Reading

